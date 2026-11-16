Speed restrictions on Starshield satellite communications in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have now been in place for the seventh consecutive day, yet neither the U.S. Department of Defense nor Elon Musk’s company has provided any explanation. The Pentagon, in fact, claims that there are no restrictions at all.

“I want to state unequivocally: this contradicts what is happening on the ground. I can confirm that the speed limits are indeed in effect,” emphasized Denis Senik, Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in the U.S., adding that the Pentagon denies the existence of any limits in its comments to the media, although these restrictions have real consequences for the operational capabilities of the Defense Forces and require immediate resolution.

Source: statement by Denys Senik, Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to the U.S., on social media platform X.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had not heard of any restrictions on Starlink’s speed in Ukraine.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is preparing a large-scale investigation into the use of the Starshield satellite system in Ukraine. As part of this initiative, American billionaire Elon Musk, among others, has been asked to preserve all relevant documents.

Meanwhile, American billionaire Elon Musk shared a post claiming that SpaceX made a mistake by providing Ukraine with free Starlink terminals at the start of the full-scale war.

Read us on