The Pentagon has urged the US Congress to retain in the annual defense policy bill a provision that would formally rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War. As The Hill reports, the House and Senate Armed Services committees included the relevant provisions in their versions of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The Pentagon’s appeal

The Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, Sean Parnell, who is also a senior adviser to Pete Hegseth, said Congress must complete the process and retain the provision on the new name in the final text of the defense bill. According to him, the name of the institution that sends Americans to fight should be enshrined in law rather than solely by executive order.

The initiative began moving forward after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in the autumn authorizing the renaming. Hegseth subsequently began using the title of secretary of war, and many Republicans in Congress also started referring to the agency as the Department of War.

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Committee support and the cost of the change

The House Armed Services Committee approved in June, by a vote of 29 to 27, an amendment on the official renaming proposed by Texas Republican Ronny Jackson. At the same time, congressional Democrats criticized the initiative, calling it unnecessary and accusing the administration of focusing on semantics.

In April, when appealing to Congress for legislative formalization of the new name, the Pentagon estimated the cost at nearly $52 million and said it would not have a significant impact on Trump’s request for a $1.5 trillion defense budget. In a January report, the Congressional Budget Office estimated the potential cost of the renaming at up to $125 million.

The US agency was called the Department of War from 1789 until 1949, when it was renamed the Department of Defense.

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