U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagseth ordered the country’s military intelligence and cyber units to strengthen security for the 2026 midterm elections against potential interference by foreign powers. He called this a “must-succeed” mission and directed that all available resources of the Pentagon’s intelligence system be devoted to it.

The issue of foreign interference in U.S. elections has remained particularly sensitive since 2016. At that time, Donald Trump won the presidential election for the first time, and the country was subsequently rocked by the “Russiagate” scandal, linked to suspicions of Russian interference in the American electoral process. Since then, attention to election security and potential attempts to influence the will of the American people has only grown. Now, ten years after those events, the Pentagon is preparing to counter such threats during the midterm congressional elections, which will take place on Tuesday.

According to Fox News Digital, Hagset issued a directive to that effect in September. It requires U.S. military intelligence and cyber agencies to make election security a top priority. This involves not only detecting potential cyberattacks but also making broader use of the U.S. Department of Defense’s intelligence capabilities.

The entire Pentagon intelligence system will be involved in the operation

The directive applies not only to U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency. Hegset has directed the entire defense intelligence system—the Defense Intelligence Enterprise—to participate in this effort. This includes agencies engaged in military and geospatial intelligence. In other words, the Pentagon plans to use a much broader range of capabilities than just cybersecurity tools.

The document emphasizes the need to “mobilize all available resources, capabilities, and partnerships” to counter foreign threats to U.S. elections. Thus, various units and partner organizations capable of helping to detect and prevent interference attempts are to be involved in carrying out this task. This decision effectively places one of the most critical tasks of U.S. election security on the entire Pentagon intelligence system. It possesses significant technical and analytical capabilities that can be used to detect threats from abroad.

It remains unclear to what extent the Pentagon’s operations have changed

At the same time, it remains unclear exactly how much the September directive has altered existing election security measures. U.S. military and intelligence agencies had previously been working to counter foreign interference, but this task has now been officially extended to the entire defense intelligence community. The U.S. Department of Defense declined to provide Fox News Digital with additional details on how exactly Hegset’s order is being carried out. Representatives from U.S. Cyber Command also declined to be interviewed regarding election security efforts.

Therefore, it remains unclear what specific operations the U.S. military is already conducting and whether they have identified any new threats ahead of the election. At the same time, the order itself indicates that the Pentagon views potential foreign interference as a serious risk to the U.S. electoral process, according to Fox News.

The cost of living has become the top economic issue for Americans during the U.S. midterm congressional elections. According to a Fox News poll, six out of ten voters are most concerned about how much they spend on everyday necessities. At the same time, 74% of those surveyed view the state of the economy negatively, and more than half expect the situation to get even worse next year.

On the eve of Election Day, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that under his leadership, the United States has once again become an influential power respected around the world. Appearing on Fox & Friends, he boasted about falling oil prices, control over the Strait of Hormuz, and his administration’s economic decisions. At the same time, his words contrast with poll results: Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 32%, and a majority of those surveyed do not support his economic policies.

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