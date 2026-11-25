Long lines have formed at the Russian-Estonian border as people try to enter Estonia before the scheduled closure of the border crossings. On the Russian side alone, more than 300 people are on the list to cross the border, according to Russian media reports.

It is reported that people begin gathering at the border as early as 6 a.m. They sign up on special lists and wait their turn. Some were added to the list as early as two days prior, so in some cases, the wait to cross the border can last up to two days.

Russian border guards are letting people through to the so-called Friendship Bridge, which connects Ivangorod with Narva, Estonia. However, after that, dozens of people are forced to wait right on the bridge until Estonian border guards meet them and escort them to the border crossing point.

Because of this, the Russian side cannot allow new people wishing to cross the border until the previous group has left the bridge. The situation could worsen if Estonia does not organize round-the-clock operations at the border crossing. It is worth noting that Estonian authorities plan to close all border crossing points with Russia for at least six months starting December 1.

As this date approaches, people are trying to cross the border as quickly as possible, but the lines continue to grow.

As a reminder, Estonia is closing all border crossings with Russia starting December 1.

Estonia has no objection to Ukrainian attacks on Russians in the Baltic region.

Latvia, following Estonia’s lead, is preparing to close its border with Russia.

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