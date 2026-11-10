Today, Tuesday, November 10, peace talks officially began in Abu Dhabi (UAE). Official delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took part in the talks. This is the first trilateral meeting in this format since February 2026.

Officially, the agenda appears quite constructive: security guarantees for Ukraine, the post-war security architecture in Europe, humanitarian issues, general de-escalation, and so on. But behind these formulations lies a much more complex and far less optimistic reality.

Because the key topics of the negotiations are not a ceasefire, an energy truce, or anything of the sort. At least publicly, it has already been stated that the main issues are security guarantees for Ukraine and the so-called “new security architecture in Europe.” And this is where it gets interesting, because Russia’s understanding of the “new security architecture” is not at all what it might seem at first glance. In fact, it’s about a redistribution of spheres of influence—a return to the system of dividing the European continent into controlled blocs, which existed during the era of geopolitical rivalry between the USSR and the U.S. And that is precisely why expectations for these talks should actually be very modest.

What can we really expect from the meeting in Abu Dhabi, and to what extent will it bring us closer to the long-awaited peace? UA.News political analyst Mykyta Trachuk, together with experts, examined the issue.

What’s on the negotiating table: security guarantees, territories, and a “new architecture”

The first thing to note is the composition of the delegations. It has long been known and can reveal a great deal about the opposing side’s expectations for this meeting. Russia is represented by Putin’s aide, pseudo-historian Vladimir Medinsky, who has previously led negotiations, another aide to the Russian leader, Yuri Ushakov, as well as Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, and General Staff representative Yuri Zhigalovsky. In addition, representatives of the FSB will be present—the same agency that was preparing an invasion of Ukraine as early as 2022.

The American side is traditionally represented by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and the U.S. president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The Ukrainian delegation is led by Rustem Umerov; Budanov, Arakhamia, and others are also present.

The agenda, confirmed by American, Russian, and Ukrainian sources, is as follows. First, security guarantees for Ukraine—which Kyiv considers an absolute priority. Second, a “new postwar security architecture for Europe”—which Moscow has already called the main goal of the entire meeting. Third, they clearly cannot avoid addressing the territorial issue, which has remained unresolved for many years and which, by and large, determines whether these talks will have any practical significance or not.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, commenting on the agenda for the talks in the UAE, spoke quite candidly: post-war guarantees for Ukraine must ensure its protection, but at the same time be agreed upon with Russia, “otherwise no security mechanism will work effectively.” This very phrasing speaks volumes. It means that Washington has no intention of imposing any model on Moscow, but is instead seeking a formula that will more or less satisfy both sides. And this is precisely where the main problem arises.



“New Security Architecture”: What Really Lies Behind These Words

If you listen to the Russian side, it becomes clear: the delegation from Moscow did not come to Abu Dhabi at all to negotiate an immediate end to the war. For Russia, the main goal of the negotiations is to develop the key elements of a “new post-war security system for Europe,” and the Ukrainian settlement is, for the Kremlin, merely one aspect of this discussion. In other words, Russia does not want to discuss how to end the war in Ukraine as quickly as possible, but rather how to reshape the entire European security order—and, within that framework, determine Kyiv’s place.

In practice, this means that Moscow is demanding security guarantees for itself—and not just guarantees, but a strengthening of its political and military presence in Europe. In essence, this amounts to a return to the logic of dividing the continent into spheres of influence, where Russia would have a say in matters concerning the countries of the former Warsaw Pact. This is not a peace plan in the conventional sense, but an attempt to cement a new status quo in which Russia is once again a “great power” with its own “sphere of influence.”

This raises a question that remains unanswered: where, exactly, does Europe itself fit into this scheme? Where are Germany, France, Poland, the Baltic states, and so on? Formally, some European representatives are present in Abu Dhabi—but not at the negotiating table. Russia has made it clear that it does not want to see Europeans in the trilateral format and insists that negotiations must take place precisely among the agreed-upon parties: Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. The role of European representatives is limited to consultations on the sidelines, rather than full participation in decision-making.

This is understandably causing frustration in European capitals. After all, it appears that the U.S. and Russia are effectively trying to divide up European security without Europe itself. If Washington and Moscow agree on a “new security architecture” without consulting those whom this architecture directly affects, it could indeed resemble a new redivision of the continent, much like after World War II. European leaders seem to be beginning to realize this. This explains the recent face-to-face meetings (the first since the war began!) between the leaders of Norway and Finland and Putin—it is an attempt to “jump on the bandwagon” that has already set off.

But is Europe ready to agree to what Putin is demanding? Will the U.S. be able to force France or Germany to do something they don’t want to do? The answer to this question remains unknown for now. However, it is precisely this question that will determine whether the talks in Abu Dhabi will turn into something more than just another round of exchanging positions.

The

Territorial Issue: A Dead End with No Way Out

This brings us to the issue without which all talk of a “new security architecture” or “efforts to achieve a lasting peace” remains nothing more than empty rhetoric. This is the issue of territory. Russia still insists that Ukraine surrender without a fight all remaining parts of Donbas still under Ukrainian control, including major cities and fortified areas. Ukraine, for its part, maintains the exact same position as before: only a ceasefire along the line of contact, without any territorial concessions. In other words, “we stand where we stand.”

These two positions are not merely antagonistic—they are mutually exclusive. Putin has repeatedly made it clear that he will not end the war without territorial concessions. Ukraine, likewise, has repeatedly made it clear that it will not cede any territory. It is unclear how these approaches can be reconciled—and it is quite likely that they simply cannot be. And although there are reports that the sides are allegedly showing “some flexibility” in private discussions, this flexibility has not yet taken any concrete form.

The U.S. side has long proposed the idea of a free economic zone in Donbas as a compromise. But both Ukraine and Russia view this idea with little enthusiasm—each for its own reasons. So even if the talks in Abu Dhabi result in at least some agreements on security guarantees or humanitarian issues, the territorial issue will remain unresolved. And without resolving it, any “new security architecture” will not work, nor will a face-to-face meeting between the leaders make sense, nor will many other aspects of the peace process.

Expert



Opinion

Political scientist and director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics Ruslan Bortnik is certain: we shouldn’t expect a breakthrough from these talks. At the same time, however, we can count on an even more detailed elaboration of a possible formula, methodology, model, and algorithm for ending the war.

“We see that these talks are taking place for the first time since the U.S. midterm elections, and they will also reflect the new political balance. Europeans are also participating in the negotiation process to one degree or another, in a consultative capacity. Therefore, we should expect further details and the emergence of specific draft documents regarding the security architecture in Ukraine. Perhaps agreements will be reached on holding meetings in bilateral formats: U.S.-Ukraine and U.S.-Russia.

I believe that negotiations regarding a possible ceasefire and a potential meeting between the heads of state will also continue. However, it is unlikely that significant progress will be made in this area. Furthermore, I do not rule out the possibility that humanitarian decisions will be adopted to create a positive atmosphere. For example, regarding the exchange of prisoners of war or the repatriation of the remains of the deceased. These are the kinds of decisions that can foster a positive perception of the negotiations. In fact, this involves continuing a series of meetings during which specific documents are already being drafted. Eventually, these documents may be brought to the negotiating table between the heads of state,” noted Ruslan Bortnik.



To sum up, the question arises: is there any practical point to the negotiations in Abu Dhabi? There is no clear-cut answer. If we look at things objectively, the parties arrived with positions that do not overlap: Russia wants territory and a new division of Europe; Ukraine wants to preserve its territory and obtain real security guarantees; the U.S. is trying to find a formula that will satisfy everyone, but so far has no clear plan that could be called a breakthrough. Europe, meanwhile, has not been invited to the table in the first place—and besides, it has long since ceased to have a unified position on the negotiations, peace, war, and so on.

But these negotiations do have political and symbolic significance—and it is very significant. It lies in the fact that the very continuation of dialogue—even if it is difficult, even if it is fruitless—is better than a complete absence of any political communication. As long as the parties are talking, there remains hope that sooner or later they will find a formula to stop the bloodshed. As long as they are not talking but only killing one another, there is no such hope at all.

But we shouldn’t harbor any illusions. The talks in Abu Dhabi aren’t about peace today. They’re about establishing positions, gauging each other’s pain points, and perhaps laying the groundwork for what might one day—if we’re lucky—become a genuine peace process. And even if that doesn’t happen—it’s still better than if the parties hadn’t sat down at the table at all. Because, after all, sooner or later, every war ends at the negotiating table.

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