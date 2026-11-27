The tanker that capsized near the Spanish island of Ibiza is scheduled to be towed to port. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced this on Friday, November 27. The ship is carrying 7,000 metric tons of diesel fuel.

Speaking on Cadena SER radio, Sánchez expressed hope that the ship would be towed to port “in the coming hours or days.”

“The information indicates that, in fact, … there is no leak,” the Spanish prime minister noted.

Emergency services in the Balearic Islands, which include Ibiza, reported on social media that the ship “remains in a stable condition” and is moored to a rescue boat.

According to emergency services, a tugboat with divers on board will “inspect the structural integrity” of the Med Emre, after which the merchant marine will decide on next steps as part of the rescue operation.

Authorities have managed to contain the fuel leak from the Med Emre tanker, according to officials, who faced a complex rescue operation amid fears of a large-scale spill.

Environmental organizations emphasize the value of the region’s flora and fauna—particularly endangered species—as well as the risks to fishing and tourism.

This was reported by AFP.

As a reminder, a tanker carrying up to 7,000 metric tons of diesel sank near Ibiza, killing one sailor.

Video: In the U.S., a cruise ship sank in a matter of minutes, and more than 100 passengers jumped into the water.

In the Gulf of Mexico, approximately 25 miles off the coast of Florida, the former ocean liner SS United States was intentionally sunk.

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