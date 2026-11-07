A Democratic victory could influence Trump's policy toward Russia — Epic

The Democratic Party’s success in the U.S. midterm elections could complicate President Donald Trump’s plans to improve relations with Moscow. At the same time, it could pave the way for the restoration of bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress, according to an analyst at the Atlantic Council.

Adrian Karatnycky, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and former president of Freedom House, wrote about this in Epic.

In his assessment, a Democratic majority in the Senate (up to 56 out of 100 seats) and the House of Representatives (about 260 out of 435 seats) will give the party significant opportunities to influence U.S. foreign policy. In particular, key committees on international relations, defense, and budget appropriations will be led by supporters of the transatlantic partnership and military and economic aid to Ukraine.

Karatnytsky believes that the position of moderate Republicans, who view Russia as a direct threat to Euro-Atlantic security, will also contribute to the restoration of bipartisan support for Kyiv.

In his view, Congress has several tools at its disposal to change U.S. policy toward Ukraine, even in defiance of the White House’s position. In particular, funding for Ukraine’s military needs and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia could be included in large-scale legislative packages that are priorities for Trump. This would make it more difficult for the president to veto such measures.

Furthermore, under certain circumstances, Congress could muster a bipartisan two-thirds majority—sufficient to override a presidential veto, he believes.

Karatnytskyi also predicts increased pressure on members of Trump’s inner circle—his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff—due to the potential conflict between their personal business interests and their diplomatic activities. Democrats may use congressional investigations to push for a review of the administration’s foreign policy course.

The author emphasizes that legislative initiatives to restore direct military and economic aid to Ukraine could be implemented as early as during the consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), that is, by the current Congress.

At the same time, in his view, the next two months will be a test for Russian leader Vladimir Putin. If he does not agree to a genuine peaceful settlement, the Kremlin will face significantly more challenging conditions in its relations with the U.S. in 2027.

Karatnytskyi noted that Trump’s attempts to negotiate a broad European security agreement with Russia as part of a settlement of the war against Ukraine will most likely meet with strong opposition from the new Congress.

In his view, the Democrats’ return to control of Congress, the increased activism of Republicans who support the Atlantic Alliance, and the strengthening of the legislative branch’s role could limit Trump’s most destructive foreign policy decisions and gradually restore allies’ trust in the United States.

Source: Epic

Meanwhile, Democrats in the U.S. are discussing $15 billion in new military aid for Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump noted that Ukraine and Russia were ready for a peace agreement.

Earlier, Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, held talks in Brussels with representatives of the European Commission, the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, NATO, the World Bank, and the investment firm BlackRock.

Working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, with the U.S. acting as mediator. According to Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, the parties are expected to discuss post-war security, de-escalation, and humanitarian issues.

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