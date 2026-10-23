A Democratic victory in the U.S. election is unlikely to change Trump's policy toward Ukraine, according to Politico

Even if the Democratic Party wins a majority in one or both chambers of the U.S. Congress following the midterm elections in November, this is unlikely to have a significant impact on President Donald Trump’s policy toward Ukraine. The U.S. president will retain significant authority in foreign policy and the ability to make important decisions on his own.

According to current and former U.S. and foreign officials, the results of the November midterm elections are unlikely to significantly limit Donald Trump’s actions on the international stage, particularly with regard to Ukraine.

Congress’s new powers will not take effect until early next year. Until then, the U.S. president will have several more months to make decisions that could affect continued support for Ukraine and Washington’s relations with Kyiv.

Furthermore, Trump retains the right to veto and may refuse to comply with Congress’s demands. The U.S. president also has greater leeway to act independently in foreign policy than in domestic affairs.

Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator from Connecticut, believes that if his party suffers a political defeat, Donald Trump may not tone down his rhetoric and actions but, on the contrary, intensify them.

“He’ll be even more vicious,” Murphy said.

According to the senator, other countries should not count on the Republican Party abandoning Trump’s political course—particularly his approach to relations with allies—after his presidential term ends.

Chris Murphy believes that Ukraine, the European Union, and other countries may face actions from a politically weakened Trump, who will try to pursue his own goals even more aggressively.

In his view, a potential loss of political support within the U.S. will not necessarily force the American president to change his foreign policy course.

The senator urged the governments of other countries to begin preparing now for various possible outcomes, including scenarios that currently seem unlikely.

Thus, even a possible Democratic victory in the midterm elections does not guarantee a change in the Trump administration’s policy toward Ukraine. The president’s own decisions, his authority in foreign policy, and the future balance of power in Congress will remain key factors.

This is discussed in an article by Politico.

As a reminder, a bipartisan group of 23 members of the U.S. House of Representatives sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to ask Elon Musk to grant Ukraine full access to the Starlink system.

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again raised the possibility of running for a third term, explaining his position by alleging that the 2020 election was rigged. At the same time, just a few minutes earlier, he himself acknowledged that the law does not allow him to run for president again.

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