On November 24, the 2026 “Miss Universe” international beauty pageant came to a close in Puerto Rico. The winner was 27-year-old Jennifer Barreto, who represented the host country. Ukraine’s representative, Anna Nikonova, advanced to the finals and made it into the prestigious Top 30.

Second place went to Melissa Núñez from the Dominican Republic, who was named first runner-up. The title of second runner-up was awarded to Clara Vegas from Venezuela.

This year’s result was particularly significant for Ukraine: Anna Nikonova led the country into the top 30 of the “Miss Universe” pageant for the first time in 11 years.

Who Made It Into the Top 30 of “Miss Universe” 2026

In addition to the top three, the list of 30 finalists included representatives from the following countries and territories:

Chile, Brazil, India, the Netherlands, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Peru, Cuba, Serbia, Curaçao, the United States, New Zealand, Israel, Tanzania, Mexico, Guinea, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Uganda, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Belgium, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nicaragua, and Ecuador.

The contestant from Ecuador made it into the Top 30 thanks to her victory in the audience vote.

What We Know About the Winner, Jennifer Barreto

27-year-old Jennifer Barreto became the first married woman and mother in the history of the pageant to win the title of “Miss Universe.”

The winner holds a bachelor’s degree in research psychology, as well as two master’s degrees—in psychology and clinical social work.

In 2021, Barreto worked as a crisis counselor at a U.S. military base in Texas. Until the summer of 2025, she had no experience in the modeling industry or beauty pageants, as she was preparing for a career as a U.S. Army officer.

To compete in the national pageant, Jennifer lost more than 30 kilograms.

The winner was also presented with an anniversary crown called “The Radiance of Eternal Heritage.” It was crafted from 18-karat white gold and adorned with 3,150 diamonds.

Anna Nikonova commented on reaching the finals

Ukraine’s representative, Anna Nikonova, was delighted to have made it into the Top 30 and admitted that representing her country at an international pageant was no easy task. “It was my dream. It was incredible… I won’t lie and say it was easy. Representing Ukraine and being ‘Miss Ukraine’ isn’t just about beauty. I think intelligence is what I want people to recognize me for. I think Cambridge helped me believe in my own intellect,” she said. Anna Nikonova’s placement in the top 30 marked Ukraine’s best result at “Miss Universe” in the last 11 years. On November 24 , the contestants of the “Miss Universe 2026” pageant presented their national costumes on stage. A total of 116 contestants took part in the fashion show, showcasing outfits inspired by the nature, history, art, and culture of their countries. Among the looks were a fairy-tale troll from Norway, a pink flamingo from Mexico, a seahorse from Mayotte, and costumes conveying important social messages. Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s representative , Anna Nikonova, had chosen the “Golden Pectoral” national costume for “Miss Universe 2026.” It was inspired by a famous Scythian ornament discovered in 1971 in the Tovsta Mohyla burial mound.

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