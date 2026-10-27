According to a survey by the Forsa Institute, conducted for the television networks RTL and ntv, 87% of Germans express serious concern that the federal government, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, is unable to effectively address current challenges. The survey covered 1,009 respondents between October 20 and 23.

Among the key issues of greatest concern to German society were rising prices (84% of respondents) and shortcomings in the school and education system (79%). Sociologists noted significant political differences in citizens’ priorities: while supporters of the far-right “Alternative for Germany” are most concerned about immigration (98%) and crime (91%), the electorate of the Social Democratic Party and the “Greens” is wary of the rise of right-wing extremism (over 97%) and climate change. In addition, 58% of respondents are concerned about the threat of Germany being directly drawn into a military conflict.

Source: dpa.

As a reminder, Merz warned Europe about Putin’s true goals.

We should add that Germany is tightening the rules for language exams for migrants, particularly Ukrainians.

In Germany, the number of employed Ukrainians has reached about 400,000. Nearly 350,000 of them officially pay contributions to the social insurance system.

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