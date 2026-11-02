In France, a petition calling for the CNews television channel to stop broadcasting has gathered more than 500,000 signatures on the National Assembly’s website. The initiative, which calls the channel a “propaganda machine,” may be submitted for consideration by the lower house of parliament, although this does not happen automatically, France 24 reports.

Surge in support after the attack

The petition was launched in June, but the number of signatures rose sharply after the October 23 attack in Trappes and La Verrière, west of Paris. A man then killed a French citizen of Congolese descent and injured seven other people, including a child.

The 39-year-old man was charged with murder and attempted murder. According to the prosecutor, he said that he selected people whom he believed to be Muslims, Africans or people of North African origin. Acquaintances of the suspect told French media that he was an active CNews viewer.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Accusations against the channel

Left-wing politicians accuse CNews and similar media outlets of giving too much airtime to anti-immigration rhetoric. Critics also believe that the channel’s editorial line is increasingly aligning with the positions of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally.

During a rally in the Paris suburb of Aubervilliers several days after the attack, participants held placards reading “CNews kills.” Two Green lawmakers called on the National Assembly to revoke the channel’s accreditation, citing the need to protect democracy from “racist hatred.”

CNews’ position

CNews is part of the media assets of ultraconservative billionaire Vincent Bolloré and declined to comment to AFP on the “political petition.” The channel has previously denied accusations of promoting far-right views and racist stereotypes, saying that it defends freedom of speech.

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