Former German tennis player Andrea Petkovic called Maja Chwalińska’s tactical approach exceptional and possibly one of the best on the WTA Tour. This was reported by Interia Sport, citing Petkovic’s conversation with the Polish division of Canal+ Sport.

Assessment of Chwalińska’s game

Petkovic said that she had not previously known the Polish tennis player’s story in detail. After Chwalińska’s performance at Roland Garros and her victory at a major tournament in China, she said she better understood why the athlete needed more time to realize her potential.

According to the outlet, Chwalińska became the first tennis player in history to come through qualifying and reach the Roland Garros final in the summer. In the decisive match, she lost to Mirra Andreeva. In the autumn, the Polish player won the title at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, her first at that level.

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Training with Świątek

Petkovic also said that she had repeatedly seen Chwalińska training with Iga Świątek while the Polish team was preparing for the United Cup. According to her, she had long wondered why Chwalińska had not held higher positions in the rankings.

The former tennis player noted that in tennis, tactical thinking, the right mindset and psychological resilience can compensate for certain physical limitations. She cited Angelique Kerber as an example: according to Petkovic, the left-handed German did not stand out for particular physical strength, but had an excellent feel for the ball and timing.

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