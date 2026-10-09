Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday temporarily suspended flights to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, due to the situation in the Middle East. This was reported by Dawn, citing a spokesperson for the carrier.

Passengers advised to check flight status

The airline urged passengers to contact the PIA call center to check the current status of their flights. The carrier's statement came amid intensified hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks on Saudi Arabian airports

On Wednesday, three people were killed in attacks on two international airports in Saudi Arabia, including in Riyadh. The Houthis said they had struck both transport hubs. During the attack on King Khalid International Airport, a Pakistani citizen, five Saudi Arabian citizens and two Egyptians were injured.

On Thursday, Riyadh airport was attacked again, which, according to the publication, caused catastrophic damage to an aircraft. After the start of the US-Iran war, PIA had already suspended flights to several Persian Gulf countries on March 1, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait. At the time, the carrier said it would not suspend flights to Saudi Arabia.

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