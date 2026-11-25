Turkish law enforcement officials have detained 23 of the 35 suspects for whom the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants as part of a large-scale investigation into crimes related to prostitution, trafficking, distribution, possession, and use of narcotics among members of the entertainment industry.

Among those detained are actresses from the TV series “Magnificent Century”—Deniz Çakır (who plays Shah Sultan) and Burcu Özberk (who plays Huriyeh Sultan)— as well as actor and singer Ozdjan Deniz, TV host Murat Ceylan, and model Jansu Taskin.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the arrests were based on witness testimony—including that of confidential witnesses—as well as the results of forensic analyses of cell phones and other digital materials. Arrest warrants were issued on suspicion of using or possessing narcotics; however, the involvement of specific actors in other aspects of the case has not yet been established, and the investigation is ongoing.

Source: Anadolu.

Earlier, police detained Hande Erçel, star of the series *Knock on My Door*, at Istanbul Airport on suspicion of involvement in cases related to illegal substances.

In Istanbul, Turkey, police detained 16 people during anti-drug raids as part of an investigation targeting celebrities, business owners, and influencers. Among those detained are former Galatasaray and Turkish national team soccer player Hasan Şaş and actor Aras Bulut İyremli.

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