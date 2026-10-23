Five judges of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal stated that the claim that a dispute over powers must be resolved in order to admit judges elected by the Sejm to hear cases is unfounded. Interia reports, citing a statement published on Thursday.

Judges’ statement

The document was signed by Maciej Berek, Marcin Dziurda, Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, Krystian Markiewicz, and Maciej Taborowski. In it, they set out their position on the alleged constitutional dispute, which, according to the authors of the statement, is being discussed by Judge Bogdan Święczkowski and representatives of the president.

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Subject of the disagreement

According to the signatories’ assessment, the declared dispute concerns the powers of the head of state and the Marshal of the Sejm. They believe it is being used as an argument to prevent certain Constitutional Tribunal judges, duly elected by the Sejm, from hearing cases.

The judges also noted that this dispute is ostensible in nature. They emphasized that the issue of admitting judges elected by the Sejm to hear cases in the Constitutional Tribunal does not require a separate resolution of a dispute over powers.

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