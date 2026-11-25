The Kremlin does not yet have any specific information regarding the possible visit of representatives from European countries to Moscow. Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow had invited the Europeans through diplomatic channels to discuss the future security system in Europe.

“No, I can’t tell you anything specific yet. The only thing is that the day before yesterday we heard a statement from Brussels saying that the Europeans had decided not to engage in any bilateral contacts,” said a Kremlin spokesperson.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin reported that Russia had, through diplomatic channels, invited representatives of European states to come to Moscow to discuss their position on the future security architecture in Europe.

In response, the European Union stated its readiness to join the next round of negotiations on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, but emphasized that it does not consider bilateral consultations with Moscow to be an acceptable format for participation.

“We are ready to move to a multilateral format for discussions. Specific venues for the meetings have not yet been discussed. We are fully prepared to join negotiations at the multilateral level,” said European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinhu.

This was stated by Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian media reports.

Moscow does not understand what additional contribution European countries can make to the negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to the Russian dictator, stated that Moscow does not intend to make demands regarding the composition of the European negotiating team on resolving the war. According to him, it would be advisable for Russia to discuss Europe’s position with European representatives and determine to what extent it can contribute to the peace process.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Europe will join the next round of trilateral talks involving the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia. According to him, the U.S. side has already discussed this proposal with Moscow and received the consent of all participants.

Zelenskyy summarized the results of the first day of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

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