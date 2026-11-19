British actor Robert Pattinson has become the subject of debate among movie fans following his casting as Agent 007 in the next Bond film. Many viewers consider him an unsuitable candidate for the role. However, former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan does not share this opinion.

“Dear Robert, welcome to the world of Bond. You’ll be amazing,” Pierce assured him.

“I have fond memories of when we filmed *Remember Me* together. It’s a joy to watch you create such impressive work and grow stronger and stronger. Enjoy the adventure. With much love, Pierce," the actor wrote.

On Instagram, the 73-year-old star personally congratulated Rob.

As a reminder, Robert Pattinson’s casting as James Bond sparked a wave of jokes on Threads

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