At Riyadh International Airport in Saudi Arabia, passengers were reportedly evacuated and dozens injured on October 10 following an alleged missile strike linked to Yemen’s Houthis. Euronews reports, citing a diplomatic source.

Dozens injured

A source for the outlet at a hospital in the Saudi capital said that dozens of people were injured, most of them Saudi Arabian citizens. According to the source, at least five of the injured were treated in the intensive care unit.

Saudi authorities have not officially confirmed either a new strike or the evacuation of the airport. At the same time, several witnesses said that people were being led out of the airport and that officials urged passengers to check their flight status.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

One witness said that they heard an explosion while waiting to board a plane. Another said that they saw a strike in the domestic terminal area and injured people.

Cancelled flights and embassy warnings

The embassies of Canada, Germany and Spain in Saudi Arabia advised their citizens to avoid the airport following reports of the incident. Kuwait Airways cancelled flight KU775 from Kuwait to Riyadh and flight KU776 in the opposite direction, explaining that this was due to the airport’s closure over the security situation.

This came two days after an attack on Riyadh International Airport, responsibility for which was claimed by the Houthis. At that time, according to Euronews, three Saudi Arabian citizens were killed.

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