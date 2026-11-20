Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, commenting on the incident involving a violation of the country’s airspace, warned that “months of great trials” lie ahead for Poland. The head of the Polish government made this statement in the wake of the incident involving missiles and a drone.

As Tusk noted, “we are witnessing yet another stage of escalation on Russia’s part.”

“Three objects—Russian objects—violated Poland’s airspace,” he said.

According to Tusk, one of the objects exploded.

“There is no damage, there are no casualties, but this clearly shows—especially given the scale of Russia’s attack on Ukraine last night and this morning—that these months, as I have already said, will undoubtedly be months of serious trials for us,” the prime minister warned.

Tusk assured that “since early this morning” he has been in constant contact with the armed forces, intelligence agencies, as well as with Minister of National Defense Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysz and Minister of the Interior Marcin Kerwinski.

Tusk noted that he had also spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and “exchanged views with a group of European leaders.”

“I don’t want to leave any room for interpretation. We know for certain that what fell on Polish soil came from Russia. During such incidents, speculation sometimes arises: Is it really Russian, or perhaps Ukrainian? We know for certain that we are dealing with Russian objects,” the Polish prime minister emphasized.

He added that the situation “does not appear to be accidental.”

“I’m being careful with my wording. You know, this is a serious matter, but it seems we are indeed dealing with a deliberate provocation. It is no coincidence that these objects fell near the site where the ‘coalition of the willing’ is conducting exercises,” Tusk added.

He assured that he would remain in constant contact with the NATO Secretary General regarding this matter.

Tusk announced that “the NATO Secretary General will arrive in Warsaw tomorrow (Saturday—Ed.).”

The statement by the head of the Polish government was reported by Polsat News.

As a reminder, Donald Tusk convened an emergency meeting due to the violation of Poland’s airspace.

Poland will investigate the airspace violation during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, says Tusk.

Follow us

Read us on