Following a fire at the Canadian Armed Forces base CFB Wainwright in Alberta, Canada, 39 people were taken to hospitals. At least 19 of them were in critical condition. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith released these figures on October 18, The Hindu reports.

Victims transferred to four hospitals

According to Smith, patients from CFB Wainwright were transferred to four hospitals in Alberta. Some of those affected suffered severe burns. The provincial government head said intensive treatment for such patients could last weeks or months. She provided these details on Sunday, October 18.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Military personnel deaths confirmed

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that four service members were killed in the fire. According to The Hindu, the fire at CFB Wainwright occurred on October 17. The incident took place at a military base in Alberta. The Hindu described the fire as deadly.

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