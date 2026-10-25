After Saturday's demonstration in Paris, law enforcement officers detained 142 people, 126 of whom are in custody. Another 53 people were injured, Hélène Denecher, spokesperson for the police prefecture of the French capital, reported, according to RMF24.

Protest turnout

According to France's Interior Ministry, around 410,000 people took part in demonstrations across the country. In Paris, the number of participants was about 110,000, while organizers said there were 250,000 demonstrators.

The protest in the capital was held under slogans against the rising cost of living. Denecher said the number of participants was similar to the previous rally, but security conditions differed. According to her, the mobilized security forces made it possible to protect retail outlets to the greatest extent possible.

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Clashes at the end of protest marches

The prefecture spokesperson acknowledged that thefts occurred in one store and another was damaged. At the end of the demonstration, stone-throwing was recorded, as well as the use of gas and water cannons. Overall, in Denecher's assessment, the rally went well.

Clashes with police at the end of the protest marches also took place in Marseille, Lyon and Nice. Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire said on social network X that, despite the incidents, the demonstration in the capital took place under considerably calmer conditions. The initiators of the previous rallies confirmed that the next demonstrations would be held on October 31, including near parliament and city halls.

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