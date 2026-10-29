After the election, Congress plans to pass a series of anti-Trump laws – The Hill

The U.S. Democratic Party has begun drafting legislative initiatives aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s powers. The opposition hopes to gain control of the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections and use its majority to strengthen Congress’s oversight of the White House. The main goal of these initiatives is to establish legislative mechanisms to check presidential power and prevent potential abuses.

Among the key reforms under consideration is a review of the presidential pardon procedure, which has become a pressing issue following the pardon of hundreds of individuals involved in the storming of the Capitol. It is also proposed to limit the authority to carry out mass layoffs of federal employees and reorganize agencies, which were carried out as part of a policy to downsize the government. In addition, Democrats seek to strengthen budgetary oversight to prevent the delay or diversion of funds approved by Congress.

The opposition is paying particular attention to combating conflicts of interest and the use of office for personal financial gain. Although Trump will be able to veto passed legislation, Democrats view these initiatives as a way to increase political pressure on the administration and publicly affirm their stance on anti-corruption measures.

Source: The Hill.

Democrats in the U.S. are preparing to launch investigations into President Donald Trump’s family finances, Pentagon activities, and immigration policy should they gain control of Congress after the November 3 election.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump’s approval rating dropped to 30% in early October, according to a Pew Research Center poll. This is the lowest figure of Trump’s second presidential term and one of the lowest levels of support for a president on the eve of midterm elections in recent decades.

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