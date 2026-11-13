Serhiy Zavorotny, who was injured in an explosion caused by a homemade device in Moscow, is in critical condition. According to reports from Russian Telegram channels, the man has fallen into a coma and has been placed on a ventilator. He sustained severe injuries, including the loss of his left arm.

After the explosion, Zavorotny was taken to a hospital, where he is in the intensive care unit. Doctors describe his condition as critical. He has been placed on a ventilator and is undergoing surgery. Another Russian Telegram channel—Mash—reports that as a result of the explosion, Zavorotny’s left arm was amputated. In addition, he was diagnosed with a concussion, broken ribs, and a fracture of his right leg.

The victim’s condition is further complicated by cancer. According to Mash, Zavorotny underwent surgery in 2009 for stage 3 kidney cancer. In 2021, the disease returned: the metastases had spread to his pelvic bones.

What Zavorotny’s Neighbors Say

Russian media also spoke with residents of the building in Moscow’s Chertanovo district where Zavorotny lived. According to them, he was rarely at home, especially in the spring and summer. Neighbors describe him as a polite man who always greeted them when they met. They also said that Zavorotny usually left his car in a paid parking lot. According to them, he changed parking spots, and the monthly fee was about 10,000 rubles.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the explosion near the building. They are searching the area, and access to the building’s entrance has been restricted: only residents and delivery personnel are allowed inside. Police are also retrieving footage from surveillance cameras, which may help establish the circumstances of the incident.

Investigation into the Explosion

According to Russian media reports, a criminal case was opened following the explosion under the article on attempted murder. Law enforcement officials must determine who planted the explosive device, how it was detonated, and who may be involved in the attack.

At this time, there are no official details about possible suspects or the motives behind the explosion in the reports provided. Information about Zavorotny’s condition is also coming primarily from the Russian Telegram channels SHOT and Mash. This was reported by the SHOT Telegram channel.

On Friday, November 13, a car explosion occurred in the Russian capital. According to preliminary reports from Telegram channels, the incident took place on Kirovogradskaya Street while the car was in motion.

On November 12, a car exploded in St. Petersburg; a colonel in the Russian Aerospace Forces was inside. According to the Russian side, the explosives used in the attack were delivered in an unusual way—via a hot air balloon. Meanwhile, Russian media are trying to identify the victim and are citing several possible theories.

Read us on