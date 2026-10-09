Kyrgyzstan is shutting down the gold-backed USDKG stablecoin and liquidating two state-owned companies associated with the project. The government signed the relevant decree on August 20, but information about the decision has only just come to light.

The USDKG stablecoin was launched in November 2025. Token holders are now being offered the option to exchange their tokens for fiat currency or the USDT cryptocurrency, according to the project’s official website.

The decision to discontinue USDKG’s operations was made amid the dismantling in Kyrgyzstan of the infrastructure of the Russian A7 network, which is linked to circumventing international sanctions. However, the statement does not specify exactly how these events are connected.

As a reminder, the EU has extended sanctions against Russians for hybrid attacks until October 2027.

As a reminder, the EU lifted sanctions against Russian billionaire Mikhail Gutseriev.

Sibiga announced new sanctions against Russian oligarchs Friedman and Usmanov.

Earlier, Sibiga criticized the lifting of sanctions against Usmanov and Friedman.

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