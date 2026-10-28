Two Italians missing after train accident in Spain — ANSA English

Two Italian citizens are reported missing after a major train accident in Spain. A total of seven Italians were involved in the incident. This was reported by ANSA English, citing the Italian Foreign Ministry.

Information about passengers

According to the ministry, four Italian citizens are in good condition. Another Italian has been hospitalized, but his life is not in danger. The information is based on the passenger list of the Iryo train and preliminary information regarding the Renfe operator's train.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Italian diplomats are contacting the relevant authorities to obtain the full passenger list of the Renfe train and verify whether other Italian citizens were on board. Authorities are expected to update the passenger lists overnight.

Consular assistance

Italy's Foreign Ministry is coordinating actions with the embassy and the consulate general in Madrid. At the request of Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, staff of the consulate general will continue visiting local hospitals and reception centers for survivors to gather additional information and provide assistance.

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