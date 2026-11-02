In Serbia, after the end of Aleksandar Vučić’s rule, Chinese companies retain their positions as key investors, infrastructure project contractors and creditors to the country. Interia writes that the new authorities in Belgrade will have to take Beijing’s economic influence into account.

Chinese infrastructure projects

One of the largest contractors in Serbia is the Chinese-controlled China Communications Construction Company (CCCC). The company is building the Miloš Veliki motorway, which is intended to connect Belgrade with Boljare on the border with Montenegro. According to the publication, China’s state-owned Exim Bank provided Serbia with a $4 billion loan for this project, while the contractor was selected without a tender.

CCCC also built the Pančevo–Subotica railway, the Iverak–Valjevo expressway and the Pupin Bridge across the Danube in Belgrade. The company is completing the Budapest–Belgrade high-speed railway line, for which Exim Bank provided a $2 billion loan. The main recipient of the loan is CRIC, a subsidiary of China Railway, which supplies equipment, traffic control systems and software. Under an agreement with the Serbian government, China’s CRRC manufactured 20 passenger trains for this line in 2023, capable of travelling at speeds of more than 200 km/h.

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Protests and investigation

Public outrage intensified after part of the roof at the railway station in Novi Sad collapsed on November 1, 2024. According to Interia, 16 people were killed, and the building had been reconstructed by the CRIC and CCCC consortium. Following the tragedy in Novi Sad, and later in Belgrade, protests took place in which students played an active role.

Interia also reports that former Infrastructure Minister Tomislav Momirović and five senior officials were arrested in August 2025. According to the publication, they were accused of falsifying invoices issued by the CRIC–CCCC consortium.

Relations with the EU

According to Interia, the volume of Chinese investment in Serbia has exceeded €10 billion. Of the 35 chapters in the country’s negotiations to join the European Union, only two have been closed, and this happened before 2021. The publication notes that a change of power in Belgrade may create an opportunity to intensify relations with the EU, but Chinese investments and loans will remain an important factor for the new government.

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