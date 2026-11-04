German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius rejected criticism in Berlin that the country allegedly gives preference to its own defense industry over European cooperation. As Politico reports, he said that protecting national arms manufacturers is a common concern for all EU member states.

Response to criticism

Pistorius spoke at the Berlin Security Conference, answering a question from Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Security and Defence. She accused Germany of focusing too heavily on procurement from its own manufacturers rather than cooperation with European partners.

According to the minister, all European countries declare their aspiration for closer defense cooperation and joint arms projects. At the same time, when it comes to specific contracts, every state tries to ensure that its industry is not left out, he said.

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Share of joint procurement

According to the European Defence Agency, EU countries spent €115 billion on military equipment in 2025, but only 24% of this expenditure was on joint procurement. Brussels seeks to increase this share to at least 40% by 2030.

The EU has also launched the €150 billion SAFE loan program to encourage countries to purchase weapons jointly. However, governments continue to protect national production: Poland, in particular, said it intends to direct 89% of nearly €44 billion in SAFE funds to domestic industry. Pistorius noted that governments also have a responsibility to protect their own economies and industrial enterprises.

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