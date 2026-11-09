Russia’s southern ports are experiencing a severe downturn due to the deteriorating security situation in the Azov-Black Sea basin amid the war against Ukraine. In September, cargo transshipment volumes at some terminals fell by 95–100%, and part of the traffic was rerouted to the country’s northwest. At the same time, the federal government has not approved large-scale financial support for the port industry.

Problems in Russia’s port sector are intensifying. Due to security risks in the Azov-Black Sea basin, cargo shipments through the country’s southern ports have nearly come to a halt. A significant portion of cargo flows had to be rerouted to the northwest. Data for September illustrates the severity of the decline. At some southern terminals, transshipment volumes fell by 95–100%. In fact, some facilities have almost completely lost their cargo turnover.

The situation has hit exports of grain and other agricultural products particularly hard. These cargoes have traditionally accounted for a significant portion of the southern ports’ operations. In July and August, transshipment volumes for these goods fell by more than half compared to the same period last year—from 7.9 million to 3.8 million metric tons. Against the backdrop of this downturn, regional authorities and representatives of the port industry appealed to the federal government for financial assistance. They requested subsidies for employee wages, compensation for equipment maintenance costs, preferential loans, and deferrals on tax and rent payments.

The problems have also affected the workers themselves. Some of them have already lost their jobs, while others are forced to work reduced hours. Therefore, industry representatives insisted on government support that would help companies retain their staff and keep the ports operational. Separately, the business community requested an increase in insurance coverage for war risks. Due to the danger in the region, insuring against such risks has become a key issue for port operators. However, the Russian authorities failed to provide the expected support in this area as well.

According to estimates, compensating for port workers’ salaries alone could cost the federal budget 6.6–8 billion rubles per year. It is likely that these additional budgetary expenditures were one of the reasons why the government did not approve the proposed assistance measures. Port operators also did not receive clear guarantees regarding insurance. The Russian Ministry of Finance stated that it cannot administratively determine the terms for reinsuring war risks. In other words, businesses were not actually offered a specific mechanism that would help offset the risks to operations in the region.

As for rent payments for federal property, they may be deferred, but not free of charge. To this end, a fee has been established at a rate that includes the key rate plus an additional 5.18% per annum. Consequently, businesses that have already lost part of their revenue due to security risks may face an additional financial burden.

As a result, the port industry in southern Russia now faces several challenges at once: a decline in cargo turnover, a reduction in exports, job losses, and a lack of adequate government support. The war against Ukraine is causing not only direct costs but also indirect losses for the Russian economy—in particular, due to disruptions in trade routes and the shutdown of businesses. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

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In the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol, the command of the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet has ordered military ships to be moved from one bay to another every day. In this way, the Russian military is attempting to change the ships’ mooring locations.

The Russian Baltic Fleet has begun using an unusual camouflage pattern on its Project 1331-M small anti-submarine ships. Patterns imitating urban buildings and a waterfront have appeared on the hulls.

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