In Poland, the National Tax Administration (KAS) reported detecting violations in the spending of public funds amounting to more than PLN 120 billion. Prosecutors received 263 notifications of possible crimes, which in total concern more than PLN 106 billion, RMF24 reports.

191 entities audited

According to KAS, the audit covered 191 entities. They included 17 ministries, 78 funds, 29 associations, eight state legal entities, nine customs offices and authorities, three executive agencies, and five special-purpose companies.

Following the audit, 133 notifications of possible breaches of public finance discipline were sent to the spokesperson for public finance discipline. KAS noted that the findings concerned, among other things, rules for granting and settling subsidies and other public support, as well as spending money not in accordance with financial plans or its designated purpose.

Violations identified by KAS

The tax administration also cited the possible economically unjustified creation of state institutions and entities for specific needs, the use of budget reserves in breach of the conditions for their use, actions without a legal basis, or the creation of regulations for specified needs. The findings also included inefficient use of public funds and failure to safeguard the interests of the State Treasury.

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The list of notifications includes a case involving Poland's National Broadcasting Council (KRRiT). KAS stated that in October 2026 it identified the possibility of actions detrimental to the public interest due to delays concerning radio and television broadcasters which, according to its data, had arrears in paying licence fees. These payments constitute state budget revenue.

Separate reservations concern a possible exceeding of authority when adopting a decision to finance part of the expenses for recipients of services from public funds. The amount indicated in this notification is nearly PLN 4.7 million.

KAS stressed that the notifications concern suspicions and do not determine the criminal liability of the individuals or institutions involved in the proceedings.

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