In Poland, the National Revenue Administration may retain data on vehicle journeys captured by road cameras for up to five years. Information from the ANPRS PL automatic number plate recognition system is used to select cases for inspections, as well as in criminal tax cases and in the collection of taxes and other public charges.

Data may be retained for five years

As Polsat News reports, the ANPRS PL system was launched in December 2017 to more effectively detect smugglers and tax fraudsters. After a camera records a licence plate, the journey record is entered into the tax administration’s database.

The maximum retention period for such records is linked to the limitation period for tax liabilities. Therefore, data on a journey recorded now may be used in a case initiated several years later. According to the head of the administration, the system can register data on vehicles within the range of its devices, and the collected information may be used for analysis.

Ombudsman asked about legal grounds

Deputy Polish Ombudsman Stanisław Trociuk asked the head of the National Revenue Administration, Marcin Łoboda, to explain the legal grounds for the system’s operation. The doubts concerned whether this practice complies with Article 51 of Poland’s Constitution, which requires a legal basis for collecting data about citizens and prohibits collecting more data than necessary.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In a response dated October 23, 2026, Łoboda stated that the system is used on the basis of provisions of the law on the National Revenue Administration. He described vehicle registration numbers as the personal data processed by the system. According to him, not all collected information is automatically used in proceedings, and administration employees do not have unrestricted access to data on all vehicles.

Cameras help select inspection targets

According to Łoboda’s explanation, ANPRS PL does not replace tax inspections but helps identify cases with the highest risk of violations. The publication Dziennik Gazeta Prawna previously described a situation involving an entrepreneur from Kraków: tax officials compared the vehicle mileage log with camera data and found journeys that were absent from the documents. The entrepreneur was summoned to provide explanations.

The tax administration does not disclose how many violations were detected thanks to the cameras. It explained that number plate recognition records are only one of many sources of information, making it impossible to identify such cases separately.

Read us on