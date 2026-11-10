Paul McCartney became a billionaire and made it into the top three richest musicians in the world

Sir Paul McCartney, a former member of The Beatles, has officially joined the list of billionaire musicians, according to Forbes. His net worth is estimated at approximately $1.4 billion, placing him third on the list of the world’s richest musicians.

McCartney earned the bulk of his wealth through MLP Communications—a record label he founded in 1969. The company manages his music catalog as well as the copyrights of other artists.

With a net worth of $1.4 billion, Sir Paul McCartney ranks third among the world’s richest musicians—behind Taylor Swift ($2 billion) and Jay-Z ($2.8 billion).

The acquisition of catalogs from artists such as Buddy Holly, as well as the scores for Broadway musicals and popular Christmas songs, has made a significant contribution to Paul McCartney’s wealth, amounting to nearly a quarter of a billion dollars.

It is worth noting that McCartney, in particular, owns the rights to such well-known Christmas songs as: It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire), Wonderful Christmastime, Blue Christmas, and Baby, It’s Cold Outside.

In addition, as one of the four members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney receives 25% of the profits from the holding company Apple Corps. The company generates $50 million annually through streaming, vinyl record sales, and the band’s merchandise. According to Forbes estimates, the value of this share for each member of The Beatles (or their heirs) exceeds $150 million. In addition, the musician also earns $10 million a year from his share of the copyrights to The Beatles’ songs. He has been fighting a legal battle over them for the past two decades. This asset is valued at at least $200 million.

His total net worth also includes income from worldwide concert tours, real estate in various parts of the world, and an art collection that includes paintings by René Magritte and Pablo Picasso.

Sir Paul McCartney continues to be active in music: in May of this year, he released his 20th solo album, *The Boys of Dungeon Lane*. A documentary film about him, *Man on the Run*, was also released, which details the musician’s life after he left The Beatles and formed the rock band Wings.

It’s worth noting that long before Forbes’ official estimate, Paul McCartney was already considered a billionaire. He first earned the status of a British billionaire in May 2024, according to the prestigious Sunday Times Rich List. At that time, his net worth was estimated at $1.3 billion; however, this figure was a combined total—it included both Paul’s own assets and his wife’s wealth. Forbes assesses an individual’s net worth. Therefore, he was officially recognized as a billionaire only after his own music catalogs, real estate, and earnings from solo tours alone surpassed the $1.4 billion mark.

This was reported by Forbes.

Musicians McCartney and Starr will perform together in Las Vegas—Rolling Stone.

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