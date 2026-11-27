In Austria’s Salzburg, 19-year-old Polish midfielder Bartosz Mazurek became one of RB Salzburg’s key players in the winning Europa League match against Ararat-Armenia. The Austrian team won 2-0, with Mazurek opening the scoring early in the second half.

Goal and involvement in the second goal

According to Interia Sport, neither team scored before the break. In the 48th minute, Mazurek fired powerfully into the top corner after a pass from Morgalla to put the hosts ahead.

Later, the Polish footballer took another shot at goal. The ball struck Maxence Carlier on its way and ended up in the net. The goal was initially credited to Mazurek, but the UEFA match report lists it as an own goal by Carlier. Towards the end of the match, Karim Konaté failed to convert a penalty, so the score remained unchanged.

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Ratings from Austrian media

Austrian outlets highly praised Mazurek’s performance. Oe24.at described him as a young talent who led the Bulls to victory. Salzburg.at gave the Pole the highest rating — 1 on the local scale, where 1 means world class and 6 is the lowest level. The outlet noted that his influence on the game was especially noticeable in the second half.

The SN.at portal called Mazurek the greatest talent who led RB Salzburg to victory. In the summer, the footballer moved to the Austrian club from Jagiellonia Białystok, and on November 14 he made his Poland national team debut against Romania, playing 20 minutes.

RB Salzburg will play its next Europa League match on December 10 against Sparta Prague.

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