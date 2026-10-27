Pole detained after crossing beach into Kaliningrad Oblast — RMF24

A Polish citizen crossed from Lithuania into Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast along the beach of the Curonian Spit on Sunday. After the man went several hundred metres into Russian territory, he was detained by border guards of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, RMF24 reports.

Russians informed Lithuanian services

Russian border guards informed Lithuanian services about the detention. They were the ones who reported that the detainee was a Polish citizen.

According to the Lithuanian Border Guard Service, the man was walking along the beach without luggage and ignored numerous warning signs. First, yellow signs are installed, informing people about the beginning of a several-hundred-metre zone where staying is prohibited. State border markers are placed further on.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Lithuanian service launched an inquiry

Lithuanian border guards stated that it is difficult not to notice the border line in this area. The service collected materials to initiate proceedings over the illegal crossing of the state border.

Such cases on the Baltic coast are rare. The Lithuanian Border Guard Service last recorded a border crossing along the Baltic Sea from Lithuania to Russia in 2018, and from Russia to Lithuania in 2017.

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