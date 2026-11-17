This fall, the polar vortex in the stratosphere broke up earlier than ever before in recorded history.

This could lead to Arctic air masses moving southward and cause severe cold and dry weather in Europe, North America, and Asia.

According to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the reversal of stratospheric winds occurred more than two weeks earlier than the previous record. The cause was a sudden stratospheric warming event.

Possible consequences for Europe include sharp temperature drops, snowfall, and prolonged weather anomalies. At the same time, experts emphasize that it is still difficult to accurately predict the consequences of such an early dissipation of the vortex.

For Central Europe, much will depend on the formation of a blocking high-pressure system. If it develops over northern or northeastern Europe, cold and dry air masses from the east and northeast could reach the Carpathian Basin.

Source: Portfolio

On November 17, temperatures as low as -5°C were recorded on Mount Pip Ivan, along with westerly winds of 22 m/s, thick fog, and icing.

On the morning of November 17, weather conditions in the highlands of the Carpathians deteriorated sharply. On Mount Pip Ivan, thick fog, strong winds, freezing temperatures, and icy surfaces were recorded.

As a reminder, a severe storm raged on Mount Pip Ivan in the Ivano-Frankivsk region the day before. Due to the dangerous weather conditions, mountain rescue teams strongly advise tourists to refrain from hiking in the highlands.

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