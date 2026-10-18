In Israel, opposition politician and leader of the centre-right Yashar party Gadi Eisenkot said that if he wins the October 27 election, he will end Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip within 18 months. The 66-year-old former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff made the promise on October 15 at a press conference near the border with the Palestinian territory.

As The Hindu reports, Eisenkot called this a public commitment that he will fulfil after taking office as prime minister.

Two options for action

According to Eisenkot, his plan envisages either implementing US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan or conducting “creative operations” by the Israeli military aimed at destroying Hamas’s military wing. The US plan, according to the publication, envisages the gradual disarmament of the group and the transfer of power.

In July, Hamas announced the dissolution of its governing body to facilitate the transfer of administrative functions to the technocratic National Committee for the Administration of Gaza. The Cairo-based committee was created after a ceasefire was announced in October last year; according to The Hindu, its work is overseen by President Trump’s Board of Peace.

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Later, Hamas said it had agreed to hand over its weapons to this committee. At the same time, Israel demanded the verifiable decommissioning of all weapons before beginning the withdrawal of its troops. Hamas has not begun disarmament, Israel has not started withdrawing its forces, and the committee is still not operating directly in the Gaza Strip.

Criticism of Netanyahu

Eisenkot accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of a “strategic failure” in Gaza. He said that after three years of war, Hamas still holds power in the Strip, is armed, is rearming and maintains military activity.

The politician also reiterated his promise to establish a state commission to investigate the security failures that preceded Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. According to polls, neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor Eisenkot’s bloc currently has enough seats to secure 61 mandates in the 120-seat parliament and form a government coalition.

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