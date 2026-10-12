In Estonia, politicians are discussing possible changes to the president's role and the procedure for electing the head of state ahead of Ülle Madise taking office. This was reported by ERR News.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristian Järvan of the Isamaa party drew attention to the president's exclusive right to declare martial law. According to him, if the head of state is absent or unable to make a decision, there is no other mechanism for declaring martial law.

Proposals on the election procedure

Member of parliament and former justice minister Madis Timpson of the Reform Party proposed amending the law on presidential elections. He believes that if the Riigikogu does not elect a president, the final decision should be made by the electoral college, with the candidate receiving the most votes winning.

Timpson opposed returning the procedure to parliament after the electoral college vote. In his view, such an arrangement does not contribute to Estonia's positive image.

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Debate on direct elections

Estonian Conservative People's Party MP Anti Poolamets spoke in favor of direct presidential elections. He is convinced that this would give the head of state more authority. He also called for giving the president greater independence in foreign policy matters.

Meanwhile, MP and chairman of the Social Democratic Party Lauri Läänemets opposed direct voting. He stated that under such a model, the president would most likely be a party politician. In his opinion, the current constitutional model, with a non-partisan head of state who exercises oversight and sees the bigger picture, is better.

Ülle Madise is due to take the oath of office in the Riigikogu at 15:00 on Monday. The day before, she also took part in an ecumenical service at St. Mary's Cathedral in Tallinn.

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