Dubai Police in the United Arab Emirates reported uncovering a group that recruited people to open bank accounts and digital wallets, and then gained control over them. According to law enforcement, these accounts were used in an investment fraud scheme and to transfer funds obtained through fraudulent activity.

Scheme involving other people’s account details

As The National reports, the operation was conducted by the Dubai Police General Department of Criminal Investigation. According to police, members of the network offered financially vulnerable people compensation in exchange for bank account credentials.

After login details and other information were handed over, members of the group gained access to the accounts and conducted suspicious financial transactions through them. The use of accounts registered to other people was intended to conceal the true recipients of the funds and make it more difficult to trace their origin and movement.

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Warning for account holders

Police said they identified the network through intelligence gathering, after which its members were detained. Law enforcement warned that people who allow others to use their bank accounts or digital wallets may face legal consequences, including if such accounts are used for fraud or money laundering.

The public was urged to be wary of offers of easy money for opening an account or providing banking information. Suspicious financial offers can be reported through the Police Eye service, the eCrime platform, the Dubai Police website or app, or the contact centre at 901.

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