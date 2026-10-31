In the British county of Gloucestershire, police have reopened several old unsolved cases after receiving a dossier on Simon Rochford. ABC News reports that journalist Colleen Egan and experts she engaged found that Rochford was in immediate physical proximity to at least three suspicious deaths in 1989, 1992 and 1993.

Egan investigated Rochford's past in the Gloucestershire town of Stroud for the documentary project Mark of a Murderer. While working in the United Kingdom, she collaborated with a forensic expert and a criminologist, and also spoke to Rochford's former acquaintances and employer.

Materials for police

In one case, the researchers established that Rochford lived on the same street where a university student died in a house fire under suspicious circumstances. The team also found the diary of a person who was investigating the circumstances of this death at the time. The entries contained questions for a man named Simon; according to the diary, this man was also linked to another death in 1993.

According to Egan, much of the information collected was new to Gloucestershire Police. She said that after reviewing the dossier, officers considered Rochford a person of interest for their review and had previously not known of his existence.

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The murder of Pamela Lawrence

Pamela Lawrence was murdered in 1994 in her jewellery shop in Mosman Park, a suburb of Perth, Australia. Local resident Andrew Mallard was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder, but after 12 years behind bars he was acquitted and released in 2006.

A subsequent review of the unsolved case identified Rochford as the likely perpetrator of Lawrence's murder; his palm print was found in the shop. In 2006, Rochford was serving a 15-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, Brigitte Dickens, which occurred seven weeks after Lawrence's death under similar circumstances. That same year, he died by suicide—the night after ABC named him a person of interest to the investigation in a television report.

The documentary project also examines the problem of wrongful convictions in Australia and supports the creation of an independent criminal case review commission modelled on bodies operating in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Canada.

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