Japan’s National Police Agency will begin discussions next week on the possible introduction of GPS monitoring for stalkers deemed to pose a high risk to victims. It will also consider requiring such individuals to undergo psychological treatment or counseling, The Japan Times reports.

Electronic monitoring and victim alerts

The first meeting of the eight-member expert group is scheduled for Monday. It is to assess whether electronic monitoring can be introduced under Japan’s anti-stalking legislation. Participants will also determine criteria for classifying stalkers as high risk and a mechanism for warning victims about their approach.

The proposed system provides for the use of GPS devices that can issue a signal if a monitored person enters a designated area near a victim. However, it remains to be decided how long people would be required to wear such devices, whether this would require court authorization, and whether police would have access to real-time location data.

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Experience of other countries and counseling

The group will include specialists in law and criminal policy, mental health and counseling experts, lawyers experienced in supporting victims, and a family member of a woman who was killed by a stalker in the city of Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, in 2012.

Japan is studying foreign experience. In South Korea, courts have been able since 2023 to order certain stalking-related offenders to wear GPS ankle bracelets. Germany and Spain also operate electronic monitoring systems for offenders linked to stalking or domestic violence, enabling police to intervene if they approach victims.

Since 2024, Japanese police have recommended that people issued restraining orders seek treatment or counseling. However, participation in such programs is not mandatory: in 2024, 184 of 3,271 referred people, or 5.6%, took part. In 2025, police received 22,881 stalking reports, the number of restraining orders reached a record 3,037, and 1,546 people were arrested for violating the anti-stalking law.

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