London’s Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom has referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct its decision not to inform other law enforcement agencies about a letter containing allegations against Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

As ABC News reports, police received the letter in January 2019. It concerned alleged offences outside the United Kingdom. In particular, the letter claimed that Markle allegedly kept images of child sexual abuse in the Philippines.

Letter sent to Sussexes’ office

Following an internal review, the Metropolitan Police said it had referred its decision not to notify other law enforcement agencies to the watchdog for consideration. Instead, the letter was assessed and passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness, said Adam Slonetsky, head of the Metropolitan Police protection unit.

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According to him, police began sharing information about the allegations with relevant foreign law enforcement agencies. The process was expected to be completed in the coming days.

Investigation in the Philippines

Philippine police are conducting an investigation. The country’s interior minister, Jonvic Remulla, told AFP that law enforcement officers inspected Markle’s former residence after being notified by his son. According to the minister, they found materials that may contain images of child sexual abuse, as well as a laptop that is undergoing forensic examination.

Remulla said the Philippines would take appropriate legal action if there was sufficient evidence. Thomas Markle denied all allegations. Meghan said she was deeply distressed by the claims and also stated that she had ended her father’s contact with her children because of previous troubling allegations.

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