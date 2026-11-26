In the United Kingdom, two Albanian citizens have been charged with robbing Prince William and Kate Middleton’s country home at Anmer Hall, located on the grounds of the royal estate of Sandringham in Norfolk, according to Norfolk Police. They stole valuable cufflinks and a watch from the mansion.

The incident occurred on November 23, and 34--year-old Mirgen Doku and 32-year-old Arilen Ndochi appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on November 25 on charges of breaking and entering with intent to steal and trespassing on secured premises.

According to the prosecution, the suspects climbed up the rain gutters, damaged a window frame, and gained access to a dressing room on the top floor. From there, they stole a watch of unknown value and six pairs of cufflinks, one of which was described as “the Duke of Edinburgh’s cufflinks.”

The police were called shortly before 6:00 p.m. local time following reports of suspicious activity. While patrolling with a thermal imaging camera, the estate manager at Sandringham spotted two men fleeing into a wooded area, while a third suspect has not yet been apprehended by law enforcement.

Source: People.

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