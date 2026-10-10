In Poland, police have detained 76 people in connection with checks at educational institutions conducted after a series of attacks at schools and reports of possible attacks. As of 6:00 a.m. Saturday, law enforcement officers had recorded 231 incidents in which they are taking action due to a reasonable suspicion that an offense had been committed.

As Interia reports, police officers checked nearly 50,000 educational institutions across the country. According to police, the measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of children, young people and education staff. Law enforcement officers are also monitoring information online around the clock and responding to every report.

The number of checks and detentions has increased

On Friday evening, police reported checking nearly 35,000 institutions, recording 172 incidents and detaining 59 people. By Saturday morning, the number of checked institutions had risen to nearly 50,000, while the number of detainees had increased to 76.

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Attacks and threats against schools

In recent days, two acts of violence have occurred at schools in the Masovian Voivodeship. On Thursday, a 15-year-old teenager attacked three people at a primary school in Leszczydół-Nowiny. Among the victims was a 37-year-old employee of the institution, who died.

A day earlier, at Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostrołęka, a 19-year-old man, according to the publication, attacked nine people with a knife, including five students and two teachers. He also had a backpack containing a homemade explosive. Following these events, police, with the support of municipal services, stepped up monitoring of schools and kindergartens in the Masovian Voivodeship.

Police also reported that they prevented a possible attack at a school in Sierpc. The detained 17-year-old boy was charged and placed under arrest for two months. Separately, law enforcement officers detained a 17-year-old resident of Przasnysz County, who is considered the likely author of a video containing threats of the so-called Bloody Friday.

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