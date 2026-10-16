In Warsaw, Poland, police reported detaining a man near the Constitutional Tribunal building. According to law enforcement, they noticed a man behaving suspiciously near a gathering. When officers tried to establish his identity, he began running toward one of the buildings on Marszałkowska Street.

Police version

As Interia reports, police said that the man behaved aggressively inside the building and attacked a female police officer. According to law enforcement, she sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital. The man was subdued and detained, and during a search, police said, a knife was found under his jacket.

Warsaw police stressed that, in their version, the aggression was directed against law enforcement officers. They urged people not to portray the detainee as a victim until the circumstances of the incident are fully clarified.

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Kaczyński’s statement and the authorities’ reaction

The head of the Law and Justice party, Jarosław Kaczyński, said there had been a violent attack on the office of Adam Borowski, whom he called a civic ombudsman for citizens’ rights. He claimed that windows had been smashed in the office and employees had been beaten, and called on supporters to come to a demonstration near the Constitutional Tribunal on October 17 at 2:00 p.m.

During its coverage of the events, Telewizja Republika displayed a caption containing insulting wording about the police. This was criticized by Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesperson for the minister-coordinator of special services, and Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński. The latter said that those who attack the Polish uniform will face consequences.

The events are taking place amid a dispute surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. It escalated after Maciej Berek took the oath of office as a tribunal judge without the participation of President Karol Nawrocki. The tribunal’s head, Bogdan Święczkowski, did not allow Berek to hear cases.

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