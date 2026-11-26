On Tuesday, November 25, a Ukrainian citizen set himself on fire in downtown Warsaw. Polish police confirmed his citizenship to the Ukrainian embassy. Law enforcement officials are investigating the motives behind the act and checking whether other people may have been involved in the incident.

According to diplomats, the man suffered severe burns and is in the intensive care unit. His condition is considered critical. The Ukrainian consulate has already contacted the victim’s family and is maintaining communication with Polish law enforcement. Diplomats are monitoring the situation and investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The embassy also reported that Polish police are investigating not only the man’s possible motives but also whether third parties may have been involved in the incident. “The Polish police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including possible motives for the act, and are examining whether third parties could have been involved in the incident or influenced the man’s actions,” the diplomatic mission stated in a release.

Law enforcement officials are currently continuing their investigation. The embassy has not yet provided any further details regarding the circumstances of the self-immolation or the possible reasons behind the man’s actions. This information was reported by the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland on its official Facebook page.

The Ukrainian citizen, who set himself on fire on the evening of November 25 in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, demanded equal treatment for Poles and Ukrainians. According to media reports, the 22-year-old man’s name is Edward. He is a student at the Warsaw University of Technology.

As a reminder, on the evening of November 25 in central Warsaw, a man set himself on fire in front of the Presidential Palace, near the building of the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.

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