Polish biathlete Kamila Żuk took third place in the 7.5 km sprint at the World Cup stage in Kontiolahti, Finland. For the 29-year-old athlete, this is her first World Cup podium and the best result of her career, Interia Sport reports.

Six seconds short of victory

Żuk finished in 21 minutes 12 seconds and led the standings for a long time. Victory went to Sweden's Elvira Öberg, who recorded a time of 21:05.6. France's Justine Braisaz-Bouchet finished second with a time of 21:07.1.

The Polish athlete did not miss a single target. At the same time, according to the outlet, her rifle jammed several times during shooting. Prior to this, Żuk's highest result at World Cup stages had been sixth place in the 2018/2019 season.

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Fourth in the overall standings

After the start in Kontiolahti, Żuk is fourth in the overall World Cup standings with 91 points. She is 89 points behind leader Öberg.

The previous World Cup podium for Polish female biathletes dated back to December 6, 2018, when Monika Hojnisz finished second in the 15 km individual race in Pokljuka, Slovenia. The next women's World Cup start is scheduled for December 4 in Hochfilzen, Austria, where the athletes will again compete in the 7.5 km sprint.

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