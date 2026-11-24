In Poreč, Croatia, 19-year-old Polish boxer Natalia Niewiadomska became the European champion among athletes under 23 in the up to 48 kg weight category. In the final, she defeated Turkey's Filiz Işık by unanimous judges' decision, 5:0.

According to Interia Sport, the judges' scorecards after the bout were 29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27 and 30:27 in Niewiadomska's favor. All five judges awarded the first round to the Polish athlete, while in the next two she won by a 4:1 score on the judges' cards.

Road to the final

At the tournament in Croatia, Niewiadomska first defeated French boxer Mathilde Fragnier and then beat Sofiia Turbinina of Ukraine in the semifinal. The semifinal bout ended 4:1, although the Polish boxer received a warning in the final round.

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A year earlier, Niewiadomska competed at the U19 European Championship in Ostrava, where she was eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing to Nasirli Banuchikhak of Azerbaijan. The gold in Poreč was her first top-tier medal at a continental youth championship.

Gold for Poland

The Polish national team's goal at the U23 European Championship in Poreč was four medals. Niewiadomska became the first Polish gold medalist at these competitions in 2026. In 2025, Poland's Natalia Kuczewska, Julia Szeremeta, Barbara Marcinkowska and Emilia Koterska won four gold medals at the youth championship in Budapest.

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