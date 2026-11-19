The Globe Soccer awards ceremony is planned to be held in Dubai, UAE. Polish Barcelona forward Ewa Pajor has been included among the 20 nominees for the Women’s Player of the Year award. Fans are voting for the candidates, Interia Sport reports.

List of nominees

Along with Pajor, the list includes Selma Bacha, Barbra Banda, Klara Bühl, Mariona Caldentey, Temwa Chawinga, Cata Coll, Melchie Dumornay, Caroline Graham Hansen, Patri Guijarro, Pernille Harder, Yui Hasegawa, Mapi León, Claudia Pina, Alexia Putellas, Trinity Rodman, Alessia Russo, Ashley Sanchez, Khadija Shaw and Momoko Tanikawa.

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Pajor’s Barcelona teammates Caroline Graham Hansen and Claudia Pina are also among the nominees. Putellas has also been included on the list of contenders for the award.

Pajor’s results

According to Interia Sport, a few weeks earlier Pajor finished second in the Ballon d’Or poll, losing to Putellas. The outlet links the footballer’s new nomination to her scoring record in Europe and Barcelona’s team achievements in domestic competitions and the Champions League.

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