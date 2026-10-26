In Poland, the Law and Justice party (PiS) has presented a bill that provides for the introduction of an 8% VAT rate on all types of solid fuel and a 5% rate on electricity and thermal energy. RMF24 reports.

Rate for solid fuels

The details of the initiative were presented at a press conference on Monday by PiS Vice President Przemysław Czarnek. According to him, the proposed 8% VAT rate would apply to coal, briquettes and pellets, as well as other types of solid fuel.

Czarnek stated that as a result of such changes, coal and briquettes could become cheaper by 250–300 zlotys per tonne. Earlier, on Saturday, he announced the presentation of the proposal during the expert conference “The Most Expensive Winter in History Is Approaching.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Electricity and heat

Another part of the bill provides for a 5% VAT rate on electricity and thermal energy. According to Czarnek, this could provide an average Polish family with monthly savings of up to 70 zlotys.

The politician called the initiative the “cheap heating 1.0” package and stated that it must be introduced immediately to calm the situation among Polish families and micro-entrepreneurs.

Read us on