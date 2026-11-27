In Poland, the National Prosecutor's Office has published experts' findings on the causes of the Smolensk disaster. The agency stated that the disaster occurred as a result of a sequence of events during the final stage of the aircraft's landing approach. The Prosecutor's Office cited the specialists' findings.

Error in altitude assessment

One of the cited factors was an incorrect assessment of the aircraft's actual altitude. The findings also noted an unstable approach to landing. RMF24 reports these details, citing the Prosecutor's Office and expert findings.

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Decision to go around

The experts also cited an excessively late decision to go around. According to the National Prosecutor's Office, this factor, together with the other cited circumstances, formed part of the sequence of events during the aircraft's final approach to landing. This concerns not one separate cause, but a set of circumstances cited by the experts in their findings.

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