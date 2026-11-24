US broadcaster ESPN has named Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska the biggest sensation of the year. As Interia Sport reports, the athlete received the recognition after reaching the Roland Garros final and winning the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan during the 2026 season.

Final in Paris

At the French Open, Chwalińska advanced through qualifying into the main draw while ranked 114th in the WTA rankings. Before the Paris tournament, she had played in the main draw of Grand Slam events only twice and had won one match.

In Paris, the Polish player reached the final and became the first tennis player in the tournament’s history to advance to the decisive match through qualifying. In the final, she lost to Mirra Andreeva 3:6, 2:6. After Roland Garros, Chwalińska rose to 21st place in the world rankings, while her prize money from the three weeks of the tournament nearly tripled her total earnings from her entire previous career.

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Title in Wuhan

During Wimbledon, the tennis player sustained an injury but later returned to competition. In October, she won the Wuhan Open, her first WTA 1000 tournament and the biggest title of her career. She also reached her career-high position in the WTA rankings, 11th place.

According to the source, the WTA nominated Chwalińska in the “Newcomer of the Year” category, with the results to be announced after December 14. ESPN also named Elena Rybakina player of the year, Mirra Andreeva breakthrough player of the year, and Kateřina Siniaková and Taylor Townsend the best women’s doubles pair.

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